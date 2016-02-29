Lockheed unit to help design quieter supersonic passenger jet-NASA

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 NASA on Monday announced a contract award to Lockheed Martin Corp's unit for the preliminary design of a "low boom" flight demonstration aircraft.
NASA's Commercial Supersonic Technology Project had asked industry teams to submit design concepts for a test aircraft that can fly at supersonic speeds, creating a supersonic "heartbeat" - a soft thump rather than the disruptive boom currently associated with supersonic flight. (go.nasa.gov/1oTp9h1)
NASA said it selected a team led by Lockheed Martin's unit, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co, to complete a preliminary design for Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST).
This is the first in a series of 'X-planes' in NASA's New Aviation Horizons initiative, introduced in the agency's fiscal year 2017 budget.
Lockheed Martin will receive about $20 million over 17 months for QueSST preliminary design work, NASA said.
Depending on funding, the aircraft will start flight campaign around 2020, NASA said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.