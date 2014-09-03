版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 04:12 BJT

Xfinity to become title sponsor of NASCAR's second-tier series

Sept 3 Internet provider Xfinity will become the title sponsor of NASCAR's second-tier series, currently the Nationwide Series, in a 10-year deal that runs through 2024, NASCAR and Comcast Corp said Wednesday.

Xfinity will become only the third title sponsor in series history following the 26-year run of Anheuser-Busch InBev and Nationwide Insurance's seven years.

"We're proud to welcome Xfinity to the NASCAR community as title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the next decade," NASCAR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian France said in a statement.

Xfinity is a unit of cable company Comcast. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will start next year.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐