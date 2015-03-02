INSIGHT-What would the Dow look like if it included Apple?

| NEW YORK, March 2
NEW YORK, March 2 It may be by far the most
valuable American company but Apple Inc still can't get
into at least one exclusive club - the 30-member Dow Jones
Industrial Average.
That may not be a problem for the company behind the iPhone
and the iPad, after all Apple shares recently hit record highs.
It is, though, hurting those who tie their investments to the
performance of the venerable Dow, which was first calculated in
1896 and is still probably the best-known stock index in the
world.
Since Apple split its shares seven-for-one last June 6, it's
delivered investors a gain of more than 43 percent including
dividend payments, and that has contributed almost one third of
the Nasdaq 100's return of 18.6 percent, according to
ETF.com. By comparison, the Dow's total return has been only
8.97 percent over that period, and it has also underperformed
the S&P500 - which does include Apple - and has a 9.56 percent
return.
Had Apple been substituted for 29 of the 30 Dow components
last June, the index would have been higher. The only Dow member
that would have had more of a positive influence on the index
than Apple is Visa. If Apple had replaced a badly lagging
stock such as IBM, which has dropped more than
13 percent since Apple's split, the Dow would now be about
450 points higher than its Friday close at 18132.70 (and have
gained 9.8 percent rather than the 7.1 percent increase it has
recorded, without dividends).
INDEX CHANGES RARE
So why can't a company that so dominates the consumer and
technology worlds, and whose share price has climbed an
astounding split-adjusted 3,500 percent since January 2000, get
into an index that has gained just 55 percent in that period.
S&P Dow Jones Indices, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc
, rarely makes changes to the index it owns, and often
only when forced to by a major corporate event, such as an
acquisition of a component.
The last change was in September 2013, when Alcoa,
Hewlett-Packard and Bank of America were
replaced by Visa, Nike and Goldman Sachs in one
of the biggest shake-ups in the index for some years. That
decision was triggered by the low stock prices of the three
companies that were removed and by a desire to diversify the
industry groups in the index, according to a statement from S&P
Dow Jones Indices at the time.
"S&P doesn't comment on any pending index changes with
respect to any specific companies," said David Blitzer, managing
director and chairman of the index committee at S&P Indices in
New York.
SUSTAINED GROWTH
According to S&P Dow Jones Indices' guidelines on its
website, a stock "typically is added to the index only if the
company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained
growth and is of interest to a large number of investors." Apple
would certainly qualify on those criteria.
In addition, S&P Dow Indices says that "adequate sector
representation within the indices is also a consideration in the
selection process."
As of the end of January, 9.47 percent of the Dow was
allocated to the technology sector, placing it fifth among the
nine sectors that comprise the index. Given that technology
makes up 19.9 percent of the broader S&P 500, that should also
help Apple's case. And given Apple has also more than earned its
stripes as a consumer and media company it clearly has other
claims on membership.
Before June last year, it would have been much more
difficult to add Apple because pre-split, the stock was trading
at such a high price - it reached $705 back in 2012. The Dow is
a price weighted index, which means a stock with a higher price
has a greater influence on the index. By contrast, the S&P and
Nasdaq indexes are weighted by market capitalization.
Many investors who tie their investments to a broad index
will use the S&P 500 ($1.9 trillion of index funds) or the
Nasdaq 100. But some do buy the Dow through vehicles such as the
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, which has a market
value of about $12.32 billion and is known as the Dow Diamonds.
There are also leveraged funds that seek to double or even
triple its gains, such as the ProShares UltraPro Dow30
.
Followers of the Dow have to get used to some odd influences
because of its structure. For example, a 1 percent move in an
index member like Visa with a share price of $271.30 has more
than 10 times the impact of a similar change in a fellow Dow
member such as General Electric Co, with a stock price at
$25.99.
Visa has risen 28 percent since the June split, lagging
Apple, and has less than a quarter of Apple's market value.
However, it still contributed more to the index gains than Apple
would have in its place because Visa's shares are priced so
high. That will change on March 18 when Visa itself does a
four-for-one stock split.
And the shares of two Dow components have just about matched
Apple's performance since last June with gains of about 42
percent each before dividends. But the impact of the two, Home
Depot and UnitedHealth Group Inc, on the index is
less than if they were replaced with Apple, this time because
Apple's $128.46 closing share price on Friday is a bit higher
than theirs.
