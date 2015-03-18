NASDAQ chief sees "natural partnership" with HKEx in derivatives link-up

JAKARTA, March 18 Securities exchange operator NASDAQ OMX Group Inc is a "natural partner" for its Hong Kong counterpart should the latter pursue a derivatives link-up with other exchanges, NASDAQ President Adena Friedman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) is banking on its stock connect program - which currently allows investors in mainland China to buy Hong Kong shares and vice versa - to boost trading volumes in the financial hub.

Friedman, the former chief financial officer of global asset management firm Carlyle Group, also said in an interview in Jakarta that she expects "several dozen" listings in the United States by mostly Asian companies over the next two to three years. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)