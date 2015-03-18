NASDAQ chief sees "natural partnership" with HKEx in derivatives link-up

JAKARTA, March 18 Securities exchange operator
NASDAQ OMX Group Inc is a "natural partner" for its
Hong Kong counterpart should the latter pursue a derivatives
link-up with other exchanges, NASDAQ President Adena Friedman
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) is
banking on its stock connect program - which currently allows
investors in mainland China to buy Hong Kong shares and vice
versa - to boost trading volumes in the financial hub.
Friedman, the former chief financial officer of global asset
management firm Carlyle Group, also said in an interview in
Jakarta that she expects "several dozen" listings in the United
States by mostly Asian companies over the next two to three
years.
