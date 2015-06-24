Nasdaq partners with Chain to bring blockchain to private market

| NEW YORK, June 24
NEW YORK, June 24 Exchange operator Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc said on Wednesday it partnered with
blockchain infrastructure provider Chain to make digital ledger
technology available to private companies that issue and
transfer shares on the Nasdaq Private Market (NPM).
The blockchain is a shared distributed ledger that records
and is the repository of digital assets. It is also the
mechanism parties can use to transfer those assets.
The technology, which will be rolled out on NPM later this
year, is the same type that underpins the digital currency
bitcoin. Nasdaq and Chain said it will make it easier for
private companies to keep track of the shares they issue and to
settle transactions.
"Having an immutable record from the inception of a company
through the various financings and exits, that is indisputable,
that is shared and open, is going to create a better corporate
governance model," Chain Chief Executive Officer Adam Ludwin
said in an interview.
Nasdaq launched its market for private companies in 2014
following the passing of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act
(JOBS) in 2012, which increased the amount of shareholders an
unlisted company can have to 2,000 from 500. The market was
designed to make it easier for investors of private companies to
exit, including helping employees with a large portion of their
compensation tied to shares to sell them when needed.
Chain is one of the companies that has signed onto NPM, and
it will be the first to utilize the blockchain technology to
manage its shares when Nasdaq makes the service available later
this year.
Ludwin said Chain currently uses lawyers to track its share
issuance.
"We would rather have the blockchain manage our shares than
our lawyers - and God bless them, we love them, but they're
expensive - and I am sick of poking around Excel trying to
figure out who owns what," said Ludwin.
"I'd rather issue these things in a digital way that is very
transparent in a digital record."
Other exchanges are also staking claims to the technology
behind digital currencies. The New York Stock Exchange, owned by
Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said it made an
investment in bitcoin trading platform Coinbase in January.
(Reporting by John McCrank. Editing by Andre Grenon)