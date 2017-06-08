Nasdaq joins investment round in French blockchain startup Stratumn

| NEW YORK, June 8
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. exchange group Nasdaq Inc
has joined a 7 million-euro ($7.9 million) investment
round in Stratumn, which helps companies develop applications
using blockchain technology, the Paris-based startup said on
Thursday.
The investment was led by Open CNP, the corporate venture
arm of French insurer CNP Assurance SA, with
participation from the Digital Currency Group and existing
investor Otium Venture, Stratumn said.
Stratumn, which employs 15 people, said it will use the
funding to develop its technology and double the size of its
team by the end of 2018.
"Our new investors will enable Stratumn to continue and
accelerate its development and more effectively address growing
needs in our markets," Richard Caetano, co-founder and chief
executive of Stratumn, said in a statement.
The company said it has already developed projects with
large companies including CNP Assurances, Allianz France,
Nasdaq, and Thales SA.
Large companies, including banks and market infrastructure
providers, have ramped up investments in blockchain over the
past year in the hopes of slashing costs associated with some of
their most cumbersome processes, such as securities settlement
and international payments.
Blockchain, which first emerged as the system underpinning
cryptocurrency bitcoin, is a shared ledger of transactions that
is maintained by a network of computers on the internet, rather
than a centralized authority.
Proponents of the nascent technology say it offers a more
secure and transparent way to record large amounts of data.
Skeptics have warned the technology is still in its early
days and may need several more years before it can be deployed
on a large scale.
As part of the deal, Stratumn and Nasdaq have also entered a
partnership to conduct joint research and development activities
on blockchain applications in capital markets, the companies
said.
Nasdaq declined to comment on how much it has invested in
Stratumn.
Nasdaq was one of the earliest supporters of the technology
among large financial institutions.
In May 2015 it announced it would use the technology to
operate its market for shares of private companies and a few
months later backed San Francisco-based blockchain startup
Chain.
The group is also looking to sell blockchain-based systems
through its division that provides trading technology to
exchanges and clearing houses globally.
"An investment in Stratumn was a natural development for us
given the experimentation projects we have successfully executed
with Richard and his team over the past year," Jean-Jacques
Louis, Nasdaq head of corporate strategy, said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8911 euro)
