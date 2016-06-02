Nasdaq CEO sees strong interest from Chinese firms for US listings

HONG KONG, June 2 Nasdaq Inc sees "very strong" interest from Chinese companies to list in the United States, Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld said on Thursday, despite a recent spurt in delistings from mainland firms looking for higher valuations at home.

Three Chinese firms have already listed on the technology-heavy Nasdaq so far in 2016 and "anything approaching double digits would be seen as a very good year" for Chinese listings, Greifeld told Reuters on the sidelines of the RISE technology conference in Hong Kong.

"The pipeline of mainland Chinese companies that want to come to the U.S. is at a mid-decade high," Greifeld added. "I just came down from Beijing and the interest level is very strong. We're very happy about that." (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)