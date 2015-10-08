Nasdaq launches tool to monitor dark pool trading

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
Oct 8 Nasdaq Inc, the operator of Nasdaq stock market and eight European stock exchanges, on Thursday launched a tool to monitor dark pool trading activity.
A dark pool is a network that allows traders to buy or sell orders secretly, ruling out the possibility of other traders taking advantage of the order.
Dark pools have been criticized for their lack of transparency and as they could lead to less efficient pricing.
"Regulators globally are taking a more active role in monitoring and enforcing greater transparency ... of trading behaviors within dark pools specifically," Rob Lang, a Nasdaq executive, said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.