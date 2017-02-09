MOVES-Nasdaq names new boss for Copenhagen exchange

BRIEF-PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
Feb 9 Stock exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Thursday that Nikolaj Kosakewitsch will take over as head of its Danish division Nasdaq Copenhagen on June 1, replacing Bjorn Sibbern.
Kosakewitsch, who will join Nasdaq from his current role as head of securities in Denmark for Carnegie Investment Bank, will also take on the role as head of sales for Nasdaq European equities, Nasdaq said.
Sibbern will move to New York, where he will become Nasdaq executive vice president of global information services.
(Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)
BENGALURU/DETROIT, May 25 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn Ford around rather than outside talent.
TORONTO, May 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said a "large number" of the approximately 4,000 workers at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work have been deemed to have resigned.