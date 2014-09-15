版本:
Nasdaq to cancel late-day Eagle Rock Energy trades

NEW YORK, Sept 15 Nasdaq said it would cancel all trades in Eagle Rock Energy Partners at or above $4.62 that were executed between 3:59 p.m. EDT and 4 p.m. EDT on Monday.

The decision follows a Nasdaq investigation into potentially erroneous transactions involving the stock during that period. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)
