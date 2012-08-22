UPDATE 1-Citigroup slams Nasdaq's Facebook compensation plan

* Citi says Nasdaq should be liable for Facebook IPO losses
* Says Nasdaq made decision to move forward with IPO in
haste
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Citigroup slammed Nasdaq
OMX Group Inc's plan to compensate firms harmed by
Facebook's botched market debut to the tune of $62
million, saying in a regulatory filing the exchange should be
liable for hundreds of millions more, according to two people
who have read the letter.
Citi said Nasdaq's actions in the May 18 initial public
offering amounted to "gross negligence," according to the
people, who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity
of the 12-page letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, which had not yet been made public.
Citi's market-making arm, Automated Trading Desk, lost
around $20 million in the May 18 IPO, a source told Reuters in
May. That is just a sliver of the upwards of $500 million that
market-making firms - which facilitate trades, backing them with
their own capital - and brokers lost in the $16 billion IPO.
Liabilities at U.S. exchanges, which have some regulatory
duties, are capped in most instances. Nasdaq's cap in most
instances is $3 million a month.
But the New York-based exchange should be fully liable for
all of the IPO losses, Citi argued, because it was operating in
the capacity of a for-profit company during the IPO, and as such
it should not have regulatory immunity.
DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD
Facebook's eagerly anticipated IPO was initially delayed by
30 minutes due to a technical glitch.
Nasdaq then made the decision to put through a fix to the
systems problem and get the stock trading by way of a secondary
matching engine that led new orders and changes in orders that
came in later to not show up in the opening price. A matching
engine pairs bids and offers to complete trades.
Eric Noll, Nasdaq's head of transaction services, later said
in a statement earlier that the fix instead led to 2-1/2 hours
of uncertainty during which brokers were unable to see the
results of their trades.
Citi said in its letter that the decision to move forward
with the IPO was a business decision made in haste. Further, it
said trading should not have been allowed to continue during the
confusion that followed.