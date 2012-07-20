版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 21日 星期六 06:30 BJT

Nasdaq says filing $62 mln Facebook compensation plan

WASHINGTON, July 20 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on Friday said it will file a $62 million compensation plan for firms that lost money in the bungled Facebook Inc initial public offering in May.

The fund is $22 million larger than the original fund proposed in June, NASDAQ said. All accommodations will be paid in cash, a departure from the prior plan in which Nasdaq would have partially compensated firms through trading credits.

The compensation plan will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nasdaq said, adding that it expects all payouts will occur within six months.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐