Nasdaq says filing $62 mln Facebook compensation plan

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
WASHINGTON, July 20 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on Friday said it will file a $62 million compensation plan for firms that lost money in the bungled Facebook Inc initial public offering in May.
The fund is $22 million larger than the original fund proposed in June, NASDAQ said. All accommodations will be paid in cash, a departure from the prior plan in which Nasdaq would have partially compensated firms through trading credits.
The compensation plan will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nasdaq said, adding that it expects all payouts will occur within six months.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.