UPDATE 3-Nasdaq boosts Facebook compensation plan to $62 mln

By Rick Rothacker and John McCrank
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 20 Nasdaq OMX Group
Inc plans to pay out $62 million in cash to firms that
lost money in Facebook Inc's bungled initial public
offering in May, modifying an earlier plan that drew intense
criticism from market makers and other exchanges.
The plan, which Nasdaq filed with regulators late Friday, is
$22 million larger than originally proposed in June. All
accommodations will be paid in cash, a departure from the prior
proposal, in which Nasdaq would have mostly compensated firms
through trading credits or rebates.
All payouts are expected to occur within six months for
firms that qualify and agree not to pursue legal action against
Nasdaq, the filing said.
U.S. exchanges match hundreds of billions of dollars of
securities transactions every day.
"If exchanges could be called upon to bear all costs
associated with system malfunctions and the varying reactions of
market participants taken in their wake, the potential would
exist for a single catastrophic event to bankrupt one or
multiple exchanges," Nasdaq said in the filing.
Liabilities at U.S. exchanges are capped in most instances.
Nasdaq's cap is $3 million and the plan filed with the SEC is
meant to increase that in this specific instance. But a firm
could sue in the case of gross negligence, one legal source
said.
Market makers, which facilitate trades for brokers, lost
upward of $200 million in the IPO as technical glitches on
Nasdaq's systems delayed the offering, and then left many
investors in the dark for more than two hours as to whether
their orders had gone through.
The market makers said Nasdaq's original plan fell far
short. Some said they were weighing their legal options.
In its filing, Nasdaq said market makers that, on the day of
the Facebook IPO, had covered c lient orders that were canceled
but not confirmed in a reasonable amount of time, should bear
some of the losses themselves. Nasdaq's plan calls for the
market makers to bear 30 percent of the losses in these cases.
Orders are usually confirmed within seconds, but in this
case, many orders made between 11:11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. when
the stock began trading, were not confirmed or processed until
1:50 p.m. That left market makers and other customers unsure of
what they owned or whether their buy, sell and cancel orders had
gone through. Some orders were lost altogether.
During the chaotic hours after Facebook debuted, market
makers say they tried in vain to reach contacts at Nasdaq to
find out about their positions in Facebook. They were also
calling the SEC to make sure the regulator understood the
gravity of the situation.
Nasdaq faces regulatory investigations into its systems and
actions.
DEEP REGRET
The botched IPO has been a communications nightmare for
Nasdaq, which prides itself on its technology.
It is also a black eye for an exchange industry already
suffering from lost investor confidence after both the financial
crisis and the "flash crash" in May 2010, when $1 trillion in
shareholder equity was temporarily wiped out in minutes.
"We deeply regret the problems encountered during the
initial public offering of Facebook," Nasdaq CEO Robert Greifeld
said in a statement. "We failed to meet our own high standards
based on our long history of providing outstanding technology to
our members and exchange customers."
Greifeld said the exchange has learned from the experience
and will continue improving its trading platform.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's
self-regulator, has agreed to evaluate claims submitted under
the program. The filing of the accommodation program with the
SEC begins a comment period, Nasdaq said.
Facebook's $16 billion IPO was to have been the culmination
of years of breakneck growth for a social network that became a
cultural and business phenomenon.
But the shares of the eight-year-old company founded by Mark
Zuckerberg in his Harvard dormitory room have sagged since going
public at $38 a share.
Facebook shares fell 0.8 percent on Friday to close at
$28.76.
LOSSES
Nasdaq's four largest market makers in the $16 billion
Facebook IPO -- UBS, Knight Capital Group,
Citadel Securities, and Citigroup's Automated Trading Desk
-- have estimated that they lost $200 million from Facebook
trades entered May 18.
In addition, news reports have said UBS may have lost
considerably more, perhaps $350 million.
Knight Capital and UBS have hinted that they could bring
legal action against Nasdaq if the compensation does not cover
their losses.
Citadel said it had no comment on the new plan, while the
other market makers were not immediately available for comment.
The original plan also drew the ire of other exchanges,
which said the idea of rebates -- which were scrapped in the new
plan -- would force the firms to trade on Nasdaq.
NYSE Euronext and BATS Global Markets on Friday declined to
comment on the new proposal.
PAYOUT CAPS
Nasdaq said in its filing that 45 minutes after all of the
confirmations were sent out at 1:50 p.m. on the day of the
Facebook IPO "w o uld have been ample time for a reasonably
diligent member to have identified any unexpected customer
losses or unanticipated customer positions, and taken steps to
mitigate or liquidate them" before trading closed at 4 p.m.
Using that timeframe, Nasdaq established a benchmark price
of $40.527 as a maximum loss price parameter for determining
accommodation payments. Losses over that benchmark price,
regardless of their cause, are the responsibility of the member
firm under the plan.
For orders that were placed to sell at the open that did not
go through until later, when Facebook's share price had dropped,
resulting in a lost, Nasdaq proposed in its plan, using $40.527
as the benchmark price, compensating a maximum of $1.473 per
share per order.