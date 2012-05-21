Nasdaq to revamp system after tech problems on Facebook IPO -WSJ

May 20 The Nasdaq is planning to revamp its
systems for handling stock offerings after acknowledging that
technology problems had affected trading in millions of newly
issued Facebook shares on Friday, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
Individual investors were left in the dark for hours on
Friday about whether their buy and sell orders for Facebook
shares had actually been executed, in the latest of a series
high-profile exchange glitches.
Nasdaq Omx Group Inc Chief Executive Robert
Greifeld said in a conference call with reporters on Sunday that
there had been a malfunction in the trading-system's design for
processing order cancellations, the Journal reported.
Greifeld also said extensive testing that was performed
ahead of the deal failed to spot this problem.
Nasdaq officials said the company is planning to redesign
its IPO systems, according to the Journal, although it did not
give further details.
Investor confidence in the equity markets, where trading is
largely computer-driven, has wavered since the "flash crash" in
May 2010 when $1 trillion in shareholder equity was temporarily
wiped out in a matter of minutes.
In March, the botched IPO of BATS Global Markets, the
third-largest U.S. stock exchange, refocused attention on the
potential for marketplace mishaps. A series of unforeseen
glitches hit the company's market debut on its own exchange and
caused it to take the extremely rare step of withdrawing its
IPO.