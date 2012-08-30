Knight says accepts Nasdaq's $62 mln Facebook payback plan

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Knight Capital Group Inc said it accepts Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's $62 million payback plan for firms that suffered losses on Facebook Inc's market debut due to Nasdaq technical glitches, but rejects the idea of having to waive the right to sue the exchange.
The market-making firm would have rather been fully reimbursed for its losses, but supports Nasdaq's move to increase the payback fund to $62 million in cash from an earlier $40 million, mostly in trading rebates, Knight said in a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, dated Aug. 29.
Knight and several other market-making firms and brokerages have said they lost a total of upwards of $500 million in the IPO. Knight alone said it lost over $35 million.
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct