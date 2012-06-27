Nasdaq to detail compensation to SEC next week-source

* Plan to be public following July 4 holiday - source
* Nasdaq, SEC making sure language of proposal is acceptable
- sources
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, June 27 Nasdaq aims to file a plan
next week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
detailing how it will compensate market makers who lost money
during the botched trading debut of Facebook, according
to a person familiar with the matter.
The plan may also lay some of the blame for losses sustained
by at least one of the market-markets on that firm's own
technical problems, according to the person who had been briefed
on Nasdaq's plans, but had not seen the proposal.
The filing would come more than six weeks after Facebook's
May 18 initial public offering on Nasdaq, which is owned by
Nasdaq OMX Group, and will be publicly available
following the July 4 holiday, said the person, who asked to
remain anonymous. The SEC process allows for a public comment
period on such a plan.
The exchange and the SEC have been working together to make
sure the language of the proposal is acceptable, according to
this source and another person with knowledge of the situation.
Nasdaq did not immediately respond to a request for comment
late Wednesday. The SEC declined comment.
Nasdaq's four largest market-makers in the $16 billion
Facebook IPO - UBS, Knight Capital, Citadel
Securities, and Citigroup's Automated Trading Desk - have
estimated that they lost $200 million from Facebook trades
entered May 18.
In addition, news reports have said UBS may have lost
considerably more, perhaps $350 million.
The losses were caused at least in part by Nasdaq technical
problems and a communications breakdown that prevented market
makers from knowing for hours if their orders had gone through.
Market-makers facilitate trades for brokers and are crucial to
the smooth operation of stock trading.
The person briefed on Nasdaq's filing with the SEC said the
document may point out that there also were internal issues at
the market-makers that contributed to their losses.
The person and two market insiders said UBS in particular
had internal system issues during the Facebook IPO that added to
its losses.
UBS declined to comment.
Nasdaq has said it plans to put aside $40 million in
compensation - $13.7 million in cash and the rest in trading
discounts - to compensate market-makers for the losses. Nasdaq
needs SEC approval for any amount over $3 million, based on
current regulations that cap the exchange's liability.
Market makers have said Nasdaq's compensation plan falls
short of what they are seeking.
Knight Capital and UBS have hinted that they could bring
legal action against Nasdaq if the compensation does not cover
their losses.
Once Nasdaq files its plan with the SEC, the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority can begin reviewing client
transactions and claims from the Facebook IPO.
The SEC can take up to 240 days to consider Nasdaq's plan.