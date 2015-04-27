With Nasdaq at records, investors ask what's next for tech

* Further gains in biotech, social media seen limited
* Investors view cyber security, cloud services as growth
areas
By David Randall
NEW YORK, April 27 When the Nasdaq Composite
last hit record highs during the dotcom era, fund manager Walter
Price struggled with justifying paying 400 times a company's
earnings for rapid growth.
Now, with the Nasdaq setting new closing records for the
first time in 15 years (although it is still short of its
all-time intraday high), valuations are a sliver of what they
were during the last boom. Instead, Price worries that the
companies that have powered the 25 percent rally in the Nasdaq
over the last year are likely to plateau.
"What brought us here isn't likely going to keep pushing us
forward," said Price, lead portfolio manager of the Wells Fargo
Advantage Specialized Technology fund. "We have a
large position in Apple, but to say that Apple is going to
double from here is not realistic."
It is a concern of other top technology fund managers, as
well. With the Nasdaq Biotechnology index up more than 60
percent over the last 12 months and social media companies such
as Facebook jumping 50 percent over the same time, the
gains in both of these sectors will likely be muted in the year
ahead, fund managers say.
Instead, they are looking to what they see as the largest
growth areas over the next three years: cyber security, cloud
services and electronic payments.
Price, for instance, has been cutting his position in
Facebook and adding to cloud computing companies such as
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and payments
company Visa Inc. He also remains bullish on Amazon.com
Inc, which posted operating margins of 16.9 percent
last quarter in its Amazon Web Services cloud computing
division.
"That's worth the value of Amazon today," given the
potential for growth in the cloud business, he said. "To me, you
are getting all the retail business for free."
Sandy Villere, co-portfolio manager of the Villere Balanced
Fund, boosted the overall level of technology stocks
in his portfolio by 17 percent, the greatest increase among
funds tracked by Lipper. Most of that went into adding to and
buying so-called back office technology companies such as DST
Systems Inc, which specializes in data management in the
insurance, healthcare and financial services industries.
"I don't think the Nasdaq is overvalued at this point. I'm
just looking for tech companies that dominate a niche, and this
niche is growing," he said.
There are few signs that fund managers as a whole are overly
bullish on technology, even as the Nasdaq posts records. The
average fund has 17.7 percent of its assets in technology
companies, roughly matching the average of 17.8 percent invested
in the sector in 2010, according to Lipper data. The benchmark
S&P 500 index, by comparison, has a 19.7 percent weighting in
technology, its largest sector.
Even fund managers who pride themselves on making
out-of-favor bets say there are still opportunities in biotech
despite its rally.
Daniel Kozlowski, portfolio manager of the $4.6 billion
Janus Contrarian Fund, added a position in animal
health company Zoetis Inc, a spinoff of Pfizer Inc
, in the fourth quarter. Yet he's also adding to
little-followed hardware companies such as Knowles Corp,
which makes microphones used in the iPhone.
"We're only interested in special situations, such as
spinoffs, in biotech because so much of that market is so
expensive. We prefer instead to go places where there's little
interest and be in early and get out early," Kozlowski said.
Skip Aylesworth, portfolio manager of the Hennessy
Technology fund, said that he now has been reducing
his position in biotech companies such as Gilead Sciences Inc
and moving more money to cyber security companies,
which now take up approximately 10 percent of his portfolio. As
more companies move key parts of their businesses to the cloud,
the importance of protecting data will only grow, he said.
"The development of these companies is not driven
quarter-by-quarter," he said. This is a trend that's going to
play out for at least the next three years."
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and Nick
Zieminski)