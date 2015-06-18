Top tech fund likes data, chip shares as Nasdaq tops record

| NEW YORK, June 18
NEW YORK, June 18 Out-of-favor networking and
data centers look attractive as the Nasdaq Composite index
breaks new records, said Kevin Landis, whose $133.4 million
Firsthand Technology Opportunities fund is the top
performing U.S. tech fund this year.
Most tech investors continue to focus on wearable devices or
so-called sharing economy companies such as taxi service Uber
Inc or private real estate rental company Airbnb, Landis said.
Shares of fitness tracking device Fitbit Inc, for
instance, jumped as much as 60 percent in their debut on
Thursday, valuing the company at $6.5 billion.
Yet Landis has been moving more of his portfolio to such
networking companies as Rackspace Hosting Inc and Palo
Alto Networks Inc, as well as data center companies
such as Equinix Inc that should benefit as more
businesses move their operations to the cloud, he said.
"More money is chasing sharing economy companies, and no one
is looking at data centers right now. It's making it easier to
pay the right price for a company," Landis said.
The Nasdaq Composite hit 5,137.36 Thursday, topping the
previous high of 5,132.52 it posted in March 2000 during the
height of the dot com bubble. The index is up 8.3
percent for the year, outpacing the approximately 3 percent gain
in the broader Standard & Poor's 500 index.
Landis, whose largest positions are Apple Inc, Amazon.com
inc, and Tencent Holdings Ltd are up all by more than
16 percent for the year to date, has started to trim his
position in chipmaker Ambarella Inc, which has jumped
141 percent over the same time.
The Firsthand Technology fund is up 13.8 percent for the
year through Wednesday, according to Lipper data.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by David Gregorio)