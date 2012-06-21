Nasdaq latest to rival NYSE and D.Boerse in European futures

| LONDON, June 21
transatlantic exchange, is to launch a European futures exchange
next year in a direct challenge to rivals NYSE Euronext
and Deutsche Boerse.
The transatlantic group said on Thursday it plans to launch
early next year NLX, a London trading venue offering listed
derivatives contracts and backed by European clearing house
LCH.Clearnet.
"The new market will be a single platform for both
short-term interest rate and long-term inters rate euro- and
sterling-based listed derivative products," said Charlotte
Crosswell, the Chief Executive of NLX.
The group runs exchanges in the United States and Northern
Europe but NLX marks a new direction for the exchange that puts
it on a collision course with Europe's dominant futures
exchanges NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse.
NYSE Euronext, which operates the London-based Liffe
market, and Deutsche Boerse, which runs Frankfurt's Eurex, have
more than 90 percent of the trading activity in some European
listed futures.
Competition in European futures has been restricted because
of complex technical requirements to do with clearing and index
licensing but Nasdaq feels the various regulatory reforms set to
shake-up derivatives trading will help new entrants in future.
The European Commission plans, with Mifid II and the
European Market Infrastructure Regulation, to open up European
futures trading to competition by forcing the incumbents to give
up their carefully guarded indexes and clearing houses.
"This puts us in a prime position to capitalise on market
structure changes in this space, partly driven by Dodd-Frank,
EMIR and Mifid II and Basel III," said Crosswell.
The Nasdaq plan emerged just hours after ICAP, the
world's largest derivatives broker, completed the takeover of
loss-making British exchange PLUS, paving the way for
its push into European futures trading.
"ICAP is well positioned to leverage PLUS's exchange status
to offer new products and solutions for its customers,
including, in time, listed derivatives," the broker said last
month.