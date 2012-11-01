Nasdaq woos traders to back new European futures market

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 1 Nasdaq OMX is offering incentives
to European trading firms in a bid to win support for its
nascent futures exchange and ensure a strong start for a market
aiming to boost competition in European futures trading.
The New York-based exchange is talking with banks
and other trading houses, encouraging them to use NLX, a
London-based futures exchange set to debut in the first quarter
of next year, subject to regulatory approval.
"We are working collaboratively with a group of clients and
discussing a range of incentives to encourage market-making and
volume growth on the platform," said Charlotte Crosswell, the
chief executive of Nasdaq OMX NLX.
She declined to comment further but other fledgling European
exchanges have in the past offered lower fees, a share in
profits or equity stakes in return for the vital early support
of trading clients.
Market-makers, effectively traders that quote buy and sell
prices, are important because they should ensure some activity
on the venue immediately after launch.
This is seen by traders as vital if a new market is to
attract other firms and start building a critical mass of
liquidity, which, in turn, will lure more companies.
European futures traders want new exchanges to boost
competition among exchanges in the hope it will generate a price
war between rivals and force down costs for trading houses.
NLX, which plans to list European interest rate futures, is
going up against two large incumbents in the shape of NYSE
Euronext and Deutsche Boerse.
NYSE Euronext's Liffe has long dominated trading in European
short-term interest rate derivatives while the Boerse's Eurex
market is the European venue of choice for long-term interest
rate products.
"We are offering cheaper fees but cheaper fees alone are not
going to work," said Crosswell, who said clients will derive
extra savings from using a single clearing house for both short
and long-term products.
Clearing houses seek to reduce the risk of trading on
exchanges by collecting money from trading clients that is used
to reimburse any parties left out of pocket by the collapse of a
firm with which they were trading.
Banks and brokers like to keep the number of clearers they
use to a minimum to reduce the amount of cash, known as
collateral, they are required to give up to clearing providers.
Liffe clears through Anglo-French firm LCH.Clearnet while
Eurex uses the Boerse-owned Eurex Clearing whereas Crosswell
sees major savings for clients if they use a single provider for
both short and long-term products.
Nasdaq has struck a deal with LCH to act as its sole
provider of clearing services for both short and long-term
products.
"Previous attempts to break into European interest rate
futures have failed because they have not found a strong
clearing house but we are partnering with LCH, which offers a
great advantage in that all the major futures trading firms are
members already," Crosswell said.
In 2008, a consortium of investment banks tried to establish
a new European futures exchange in competition with Liffe and
Eurex under the banner Project Rainbow but it is said to have
failed because it could not find a clearer.
Crosswell believes regulatory reforms of the
over-the-counter swaps markets could also present opportunities
for her new exchange.
"The future of NLX will involve new products and geographies
and if we look at the regulatory picture there are potentially a
lot of new products coming to market," she said.
"There is a real momentum building behind the idea that
derivatives competition is about to take off."