Nasdaq first-quarter net profit falls

April 25 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Wednesday its net profit declined in the first quarter, due in part to lower volumes in U.S. cash equity trading and U.S. derivative trading.

The exchange operator said it earned $85 million, or 48 cents a share, down from $104 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.

