UPDATE 3-Nasdaq declares dividend as low volumes sap profit

* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.13/share
* Q1 EPS minus expenses $0.61 vs expectations of $0.63
* Announces cost cutting program with $50 mln annual run
rate
* Shares end down 0.8 pct
By John McCrank
April 25 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc declared
its first quarterly dividend on Wednesday, but said
first-quarter net earnings declined 18 percent mainly due to
lower trading volumes for stocks and derivatives.
The exchange operator said it plans to implement cost
reductions, including job cuts, as it adjusts to the low volume
environment.
Nasdaq said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 13 cents a
share, a 2 percent yield, reflecting its strong cash flow and
capital generation. It also said it would continue to repurchase
shares.
"It is a material dividend, but it is relatively
conservative," said Ed Ditmire, an analyst at Macquarie. "It's
the lowest pay out ratio of any dividend-paying exchange, so
that means they'll have plenty of room to raise it in years to
come."
The Nasdaq Stock Market parent said it earned $85 million,
or 48 cents a share, in the first quarter, down from $104
million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.
Stripping out an impairment charge and expenses for
restructuring and strategic initiatives, Nasdaq said it earned
61 cents a share, on par with a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected the New York-based company to
earn 63 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell to $411 million from $413 million. Analysts
expected $418.6 million.
DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT DRIVES COST CUTS
The softer-than-expected results were mainly driven by an 11
percent decline in revenue from cash equities and derivatives as
trading volumes declined on lower volatility and as retail
investors stayed on the sidelines.
Shares of Nasdaq closed down 0.8 percent to $25.12.
Richard Repetto, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill, lowered his
2012 and 2013 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq to $2.59
and $3.00 from $2.70 and $3.04 respectively due to
lower-than-expected revenue capture rates for U.S. cash equities
and Nordic derivatives.
"While we expect capture rates to improve slightly in coming
quarters, the lower quarterly run rate weighs on our forward
estimates. Combining this with continued weakness in industry
volumes leads us to lower our estimates," he said in a note to
clients.
In light of the difficult environment, Nasdaq said it plans
to cut $25 million in costs this year, and to realize $50
million in annual savings in the years following.
"If volumes continue to be weak, we will continue to focus
on the things that we can control, most importantly costs,"
Nasdaq Chief Executive Robert Greifeld said on a call with
analysts.
He said the cost cuts would be achieved through technology,
facility, and other infrastructure savings, as well as job cuts.
The company expects $30 million in restructuring charges related
to the cost reduction plan.
STILL LOOKING FOR STRATEGIC DEALS
Nasdaq also said it signed a non-binding agreement with LCH
Clearnet Group Limited regarding the proposed acquisition of the
International Derivatives Clearing Group.
"It sold a money-losing business, IDCG, which will both
raise its earnings per share and free up capital which could be
used for more productive things, whether that they are
shareholder returns or acquisitions," Ditmire said.
Nasdaq also announced an acquisition. The company, which
runs U.S. and Nordic markets, said it acquired Norwegian-based
NOS Clearing ASA, a clearing house primarily for tanker and dry
cargo freight, seafood derivatives and electricity certificates,
for a cash consideration of around NOK 231 million ($40.4
million).
Greifeld said Nasdaq would continue to look for small deals
that would fit strategically with the company and which would
result in an immediate return on capital.
Nasdaq's brand was recently given a boost when Facebook said
it plans to list its common stock on the New York-based
company's exchange. Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange have
aggressively competed for listings over the past several years,
and Facebook, which will be the biggest ever internet IPO, was
courted for months by both exchanges.