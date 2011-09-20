UPDATE 2-Nasdaq refinances credit facility

* Enters into $1.2 bln credit facility
Sept 20 Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) said it
entered into a $1.2 billion credit facility and began a tender
offer for $428 million of senior debt due 2013, reducing
overall borrowing costs and extending the maturity of its
debt.
The new credit facility may be an early indication of the
exchange operator's new capital plan. It matures in September
2016 and includes a $750 million revolving credit commitment
and a funded $450 million senior unsecured term loan.
The Nasdaq stock market parent company said last week it
would set a plan to return capital to shareholders. It wants to
take advantage of a relatively low share valuation and move on
from its failed takeover bid earlier this year for rival NYSE
Euronext NYX.N. [ID:nS1E78C0ZO]
The new credit facility is part of a refinancing of its
existing credit facility, which has been terminated, Nasdaq
said.
The company expects to fund note purchases under the tender
offer with cash flow from operations and cash available under
the revolver in its new credit facility.
Nasdaq will not incur any additional debt as a result of
the transaction, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Nasdaq CEO Robert Greifeld said last week, "It's time for
us to think about what to do with the excess capital," adding
that a plan will likely be adopted at a board meeting early in
the fourth quarter, and likely include share buybacks.
The company's shares were unchanged at $24.79 before the
open of U.S. markets.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore and Jonathan
Spicer in New York; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and John
Wallace)