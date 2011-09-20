UPDATE 2-Nasdaq refinances credit facility

* Enters into $1.2 bln credit facility

* Tenders for $428 mln of senior debt

* May be early indication of exchange's new capital plan (Adds M&A context, management's previous comments)

Sept 20 Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) said it entered into a $1.2 billion credit facility and began a tender offer for $428 million of senior debt due 2013, reducing overall borrowing costs and extending the maturity of its debt.

The new credit facility may be an early indication of the exchange operator's new capital plan. It matures in September 2016 and includes a $750 million revolving credit commitment and a funded $450 million senior unsecured term loan.

The Nasdaq stock market parent company said last week it would set a plan to return capital to shareholders. It wants to take advantage of a relatively low share valuation and move on from its failed takeover bid earlier this year for rival NYSE Euronext NYX.N. [ID:nS1E78C0ZO]

The new credit facility is part of a refinancing of its existing credit facility, which has been terminated, Nasdaq said.

The company expects to fund note purchases under the tender offer with cash flow from operations and cash available under the revolver in its new credit facility.

Nasdaq will not incur any additional debt as a result of the transaction, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nasdaq CEO Robert Greifeld said last week, "It's time for us to think about what to do with the excess capital," adding that a plan will likely be adopted at a board meeting early in the fourth quarter, and likely include share buybacks.

The company's shares were unchanged at $24.79 before the open of U.S. markets. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore and Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and John Wallace)