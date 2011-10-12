UPDATE 1-Nasdaq approves $300 mln share buyback

(Follows alerts)
Oct 12 Nasdaq OMX Group said its board
has approved a $300 million share repurchase program, as it
looks to return excess capital to its shareholders.
The exchange operator said it will fund the repurchases from
its existing cash balances.
In September, the Nasdaq stock market parent company had
said it would set a plan to return capital to shareholders as it
looks to take advantage of a relatively low share valuation and
move on from its failed takeover bid earlier this year for rival
NYSE Euronext .
Nasdaq also said it intends to prepay $109 million in debt
in the fourth quarter, taking its total debt payments in quarter
to $120 million.
The exchange operator has about $1.8 billion in debt
outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of the company closed at $25.07 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)