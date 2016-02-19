CORRECTED-Market volatility stalling IPOs - Nasdaq president

(Corrects to show 143 IPOS for Nasdaq market in last paragraph)
PARIS Feb 19 Sharp stock market swings in
recent weeks are for now giving companies cold feet about going
public with initial public offerings (IPOs), Nasdaq President
and Chief Operating Officer Adena Friedman said on Friday.
"We have a healthy pipeline of IPOs, though given the
current market environment, many of these companies are holding
off going public," Friedman said in Paris at a French-American
Foundation event.
"Though it's been a volatile start to 2016, it's still too
early to gauge the long-term impact on the market," she added.
So far 123 companies have filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to go public this year, after 143 last year
on the Nasdaq market alone, according to Nasdaq.
