Did extension to pre-IPO trading result in Facebook fiasco?

June 15 (IFR) - Nasdaq was still testing for the consequences of a significant change to its IPO procedures the evening before Facebook's troubled debut.

The change, which made compelling commercial sense for Nasdaq and was introduced just weeks ahead of Facebook's May 18 IPO, allowed the exchange to capture orders for IPO securities from 07:00 EST on the first day of trading. The previous system only allowed Nasdaq to capture orders in a 15-minute pre-opening bookbuilding phase.

Approval for the change had to be given by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In its March submission asking for approval, Nasdaq said the change would result "in a greater number of orders being entered prior to the commencement of trading a higher level of order interaction at the open" and increase Nasdaq's "attractiveness as a venue for trading IPO securities".

The higher the number of orders (and cancellations or changes to those orders), the more income is generated for Nasdaq.

The change was introduced on April 20.

The fact that the extra time allowed the exchange to gather a greater number of orders which were then fed into the 15-minute bookbuild is significant because Nasdaq acknowledges that the volume of trades taking place during that period exposed a software glitch that caused IPO trading to descend into chaos.

The exchange was still testing for the consequences of this change on the eve of the Facebook IPO, inviting its members to participate in trade simulations on May 16 and 17 run specifically to "support the system's recent enhancement".

BACK TO THE PAUSE

Nasdaq argues that the botched opening was the result of a decision in 2007 to drop its previous practice of having a two-minute pause between the end of the bookbuilding phase and the crossing process to establish an opening price (in which orders are matched to establish a price at which a maximum number of shares can be change hands).

The pause is designed to discourage traders from gaming the system in an attempt to influence the opening price by introducing and then cancelling orders.

The exchange had opened, without incident, around 450 IPO securities since the modification but said that on this occasion, the extension of the quote-only period to within milliseconds of the crossing process revealed a previously unknown flaw in the system's architecture.

But Nasdaq insists the failure of its software to block incoming orders and modifications to existing orders once the matching process had been initiated (resulting in a continually changing order book that impeded the setting of an opening price) is not connected to the significant re-engineering required to incorporate the changes to its trading day.

The exchange struggled to open Facebook from 11:05 EST until a decision was taken at 11:30 to switch to a secondary matching engine which finally crossed 75.7 million shares at US$42.00. Orders entered by traders during this time or modifications to orders entered prior to 11:05 were excluded from the opening trade.

The resulting backlog in trade confirmations was not cleared until 13:50 by which time the losses to member firms had moved towards hundreds of millions of dollars.

Nasdaq says it will now reintroduce a pause between the bookbuilding phase and the opening process.

NOT AT NYSE

The breakdown is a considerable setback to Nasdaq's attempt to capture large IPOs from its fierce rival, the New York Stock Exchange.

The software glitch that caused the problems could not have happened at the semi-automated NYSE where manual intervention by a designated market-maker or specialist is required to freeze the order book ahead of price-setting.

Market-makers, floor brokers and even the lead broker from the underwriting firm are all physically present when the stock opens, contributing, said Scott Cutler of the NYSE, "to highly robust price-discovery".

The Facebook IPO should have been Nasdaq's most lucrative listing to date, a US$16bn debut of the world's most widely used social networking site. Instead, its failure has been followed by a month of IPO inactivity, only the second in the past three years.