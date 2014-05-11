Nasdaq expects increase in IPOs from Israeli firms

| TEL AVIV
TEL AVIV May 11 Nasdaq expects a stronger year
for initial public offerings (IPO) of Israeli firms than it had
in 2013, the stock exchange's vice chairman said on Sunday.
"Last year there were four IPOs and they had on average an
85 percent increase since the IPO. So the Israeli companies do
well on Nasdaq," Meyer Frucher told Reuters during a visit to
Tel Aviv.
"There are a lot of (Israeli) companies, a number of
companies that we are engaged in various levels of conversations
with. We did four last year, we think we'll do more this year,"
he said.
His positive outlook echoed the one given by London Stock
Exchange officials who visited Israel last month and said they
also expect a boost in 2014 for Israeli companies.
With 90 companies valued at $40 billion already traded on
Nasdaq, Israel is second only to China in the amount of foreign
firms it has listed. There have been three Israeli IPOs since
the start of the year and four more are in the process of going
public on Nasdaq.
"A lot of companies incubate on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
and move to Nasdaq," he said, adding that a majority of them are
jointly listed. "That works very well because we are in
different time zones and different trading zones and so it just
extends the trading."
Two main problems Israeli companies face are finding initial
capital investment and then being able to maintain themselves as
global entities, he said. Nasdaq hopes to attract them by
offering broad corporate services to tackle those challenges.
Frucher said Nasdaq has also been talking with the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange about working together to help early stage
companies grow.
"There is a private market that Nasdaq is setting up. The
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has expressed interest in such an
exchange, that is for companies that are not yet ready to list
on any market, but are seeking early stage capital investment,"
he said.
"The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is looking at our experience
... there are a lot of discussions going on about different
ideas," he said.
