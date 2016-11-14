UPDATE 2-Nasdaq names Friedman CEO; Greifeld to be chairman

(Adds quote from interview with new CEO, background)
By John McCrank
Nov 14 Nasdaq Inc said on Monday that
its long-time chief executive Robert Greifeld would retire and
that Adena Friedman, president and chief operating officer,
would become CEO as of Jan. 1.
Greifeld, 59, has headed the trans-Atlantic stock exchange
operator since 2003 and wrote his graduate thesis on the
operation of the exchange. He will become chairman of Nasdaq's
board, the company said. Current chairman Borje Ekholm will
remain a board member.
Friedman, 47, has said she grew up at Nasdaq, where she
started as an intern right out of business school and worked for
18 years before leaving the company in 2011 to join private
equity firm Carlyle Group LP as chief financial officer.
Friedman returned to Nasdaq in 2014 as president with an
understanding she would succeed Greifeld, sources told Reuters
at the time. (reut.rs/1P60sFU)
Friedman will retain the title of president, while no new
COO has been named, the company said.
"Bob has done a tremendous job over the past 14 years of
transforming the business and I've been with him for most of
that journey," Friedman said in an interview.
"My job will be to continue to ensure that we have growth
opportunities and that we execute well on them."
Under Greifeld, Nasdaq grew through a string of
acquisitions, including OMX Group, INET, the Philadelphia and
Boston Exchanges.
Many of the deals diversified Nasdaq away from transaction
businesses and toward businesses that have more stable sources
of income, such as providing technology, data, and corporate
services to companies. In March, however, Nasdaq agreed to
acquire U.S. options exchange operator International Securities
Exchange for $1.1 billion.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila, Bernard Orr)