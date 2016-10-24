Nasdaq's Jochumsen to move to vice chairman role in Europe

NEW YORK Oct 24 Nasdaq Inc said on Monday that its co-president, Hans Ole Jochumsen, would transition to the role of vice chairman, focused on expanding the transatlantic exchange operator's European operations, effective Jan. 1.

As co-president, along with Adena Friedman, who is also Nasdaq's chief operating officer, Jochumsen has been responsible for global trading and market services.

After Jan. 1, those duties will be split between Tom Wittman, Nasdaq's global head of equities, and recent hire John Shay, head of fixed income and commodities, both of whom will report to Friedman, Jochumsen said in an interview.

Jochumsen will also report to Friedman, who with the shake-up is the obvious successor to Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Bob Greifeld.

"It's clear that what Bob and Adena and our board want is that we try to focus even more on our assets in Europe," Jochumsen said.

The New York-based company runs stock exchanges in Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Iceland, as well as in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Armenia. Nasdaq also runs interest rate and energy derivatives markets out of London and Oslo respectively.

Jochumsen will move to Europe from New York, but it has not yet been decided in which city he will be based, he said.

The industry veteran joined Nasdaq in 2008 when it bought Nordic and Baltic exchange operator OMX. He was previously head of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange from 1998 to 2006 and led the merger between the Copenhagen and Stockholm exchanges.

Nasdaq has two other vice chairmen - Bruce Aust, whose focus is on the listings business, and Sandy Frucher, on technology. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Dan Grebler)