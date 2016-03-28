Nasdaq hires ex-Chi-X Global CEO as North American equities head

UPDATE 7-Senegal army ready to enter Gambia if president refuses to quit
NEW YORK, March 28 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Monday it appointed Tal Cohen, the former head of Chi-X Global, to run its North American equities business.
Nasdaq bought the Canadian operations of stock market operator Chi-X Global last month for an undisclosed amount from Nomura Holdings Inc and other banks. J.C. Flowers & Co. said in January it agreed to buy Chi-X Global's Australian and Japanese stock trading platforms.
Cohen, who was a managing director at Instinet LLC before becoming chief executive of Chi-X Global, will report to Tom Wittman, Nasdaq's global head of equities, starting April 12.
Walt Smith, who currently leads Nasdaq's North American equities business, will transition to a new role as head of Nasdaq's Global Access Services business, which includes exchange connectivity and post-trade services.
Nasdaq said it would rename the Chi-X Canada stock trading platforms, which compete with the TMX Group's Toronto Stock Exchange, Nasdaq CX and Nasdaq CX2.
Dan Kessous, former head of Chi-X Canada, will head up Nasdaq's Canadian equities business.
Nasdaq run's the No. 3 U.S. stock exchange by volume. The New York-based company also agreed this month to buy U.S. options exchange operator International Securities Exchange from Deutsche Boerse for $1.1 billion, which would make it the largest U.S. options exchange operator once the deal closes. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)
