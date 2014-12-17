MOVES-Jeff McCarthy joins Nasdaq from Citigroup

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 17 Nasdaq appointed Jeff McCarthy as vice president, head of ETP Listings & Services.
Prior to this, McCarthy was working at Citigroup's Investor Services & Markets group, where he was responsible for Global ETF & North America Fund Services.
At Nasdaq, McCarthy will be responsible for all aspects of its U.S. ETF Marketplace, guiding issuers through the development, listing, and trading processes.
McCarthy will report to Brian Hyndman, senior vice president of Nasdaq Global Information Services. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.