Banks, traders back new Nasdaq derivatives market

LONDON May 30 Key banks, brokerages and
high-frequency trading firms are backing a new London
derivatives market set up by Nasdaq OMX, which the
exchange is launching to shake up competition in trading
European interest-rate products.
Nasdaq said in a statement on Thursday banks supporting the
venture were BNP Paribas, Citi, Nomura,
Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS, while
brokerages and traders included Newedge, DRW Trading and Getco
Europe.
NLX, which gained regulatory approval this week to launch
from Friday, will allow participants to trade a range of
short-and long-term interest rate euro and sterling-denominated
derivative products, such as futures in three-month Euribor or
the 10-year Bund, on a single market.
Interest-rate derivatives have traditionally traded and
cleared on two separate platforms, but NLX will allow clients to
clear products on the same market as they trade.
"Regulatory change is driving the need for us to look
closely at how we create capital efficiency in all parts of our
business," Adrian Averre, global head of G10 flow rates trading
at BNP Paribas, said in the statement.
"NLX has the potential to create significant margin savings
in the short, medium and long term, which enables our clients to
invest those savings into growth activities that support the
global economic recovery and higher returns," Averre said.