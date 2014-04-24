版本:
Nasdaq not yet subpoenaed in N.Y. high frequency trading probe-CEO

NEW YORK, April 24 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc has not to date received a subpoena from the New York attorney general as part of its industrywide probe into allegedly unfair technological advantages on Wall Street, Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld said on Thursday.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is seeking information on the relationships that exchanges and off-exchange platforms, known as dark pools, have with high-frequency trading firms, and has issued subpoenas to at least half-dozen firms, Reuters reported last week. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
