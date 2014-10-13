Nasdaq's Friedman sharpens focus on listings, Silicon Valley

NEW YORK Oct 13 Nasdaq OMX Group said on Monday it promoted several managers to executive vice president positions, sharpening the exchange operator's focus on listings, Silicon Valley, and market technology, under new co-President Adena Friedman.

Friedman runs Nasdaq's non-transactions based businesses, which now make up around three quarters of the exchange operator's revenues. Sources told Reuters in June that Friedman is the clear successor to Chief Executive Robert Greifeld, who has led Nasdaq for more than 10 years.

"It's a natural evolution of the business," Friedman said in an interview, referring to the management reshuffle. "We've had great success and built up a great practice over the last 10 years and now we want to look forward to what's going to happen over the next 10 years."

Nasdaq has had a strong year for IPOs, with over 145 so far, but it missed out on Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba, which went with the New York Stock Exchange. Sources told Reuters that Alibaba executives worried about Nasdaq's ability to handle the massive IPO, since the exchange had botched Facebook's market debut two years earlier.

Friedman said Alibaba and Facebook had nothing to do with the changes announced on Monday.

"We've had hundreds of successful IPOs since the Facebook IPO and we continue to have success in that area," she said. "Alibaba is one listing where we're happy for them to have success in where they've chosen to list. We actually saw their IPO as a good catalyst for other companies to want to go public."

KEY MOVES

As part of the reorganization, planned by Friedman and Greifeld, Bruce Aust will become Nasdaq's vice chairman and a senior adviser to Friedman, relocating to San Francisco from New York. The former EVP, global head of listings, will pay special attention to key Nasdaq clients, and try to woo new listings in California's Silicon Valley and beyond.

Nelson Griggs will take over as EVP in charge of Nasdaq's listing services and be focused on wining new listings, retaining Nasdaq's more than 3,000 listed companies, and trying to flip firms to Nasdaq from its rivals.

Bob McCooey, a senior vice president within the listings group, will also be responsible for developing and leading a new global key account management program aimed at shepherding Nasdaq's key client relationships.

Lars Ottersgard was promoted to EVP of Nasdaq's market technology business, which has more than $200 million in annual revenue and customers in more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries. The former global head of sales for Nasdaq's commercial technology business will also stay at the helm of the company's global market surveillance business, and its global risk and controls software business.

All of the executives moving jobs will report to Friedman, who rejoined Nasdaq in June after spending three years as chief financial officer at private equity firm Carlyle Group.

Nasdaq's transaction business is led by Co-President Hans-Ole Jochumsen. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernard Orr)