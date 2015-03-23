Nasdaq to provide trading technology for bitcoin marketplace - WSJ

March 23 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc agreed to
provide a startup the core technology to power a marketplace for
trading bitcoins and related digital-currency assets, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
New York-based startup Noble Markets will use Nasdaq's
X-stream trading system, which is used by more than 30 exchanges
and marketplaces worldwide, the Journal reported, citing a joint
statement. Nasdaq will also provide marketing support. (on.wsj.com/1GMrPjb)
Bitcoin payments processor Coinbase, backed by the New York
Stock Exchange, opened a regulated exchange in the United States
for trading the virtual currency earlier this year.
Launched in 2009, bitcoin lets people conduct transactions
over the Internet. The virtual currency has come under
regulators' scrutiny in the United States and Europe following a
series of high-profile scandals such as the bankruptcy of
Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)