版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 23日 星期四 19:06 BJT

Nasdaq profit drops on restructuring charges, FX impact

NEW YORK, April 23 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group on Thursday reported a drop in first-quarter profit, due mainly to restructuring efforts and a negative impact from changes in foreign exchange rates.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $9 million, or 5 cents per share, down from $103 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by John McCrank)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐