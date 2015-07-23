UPDATE 1-Nasdaq earnings rise, beating estimates, helped by cost cuts

(Adds details, analysts' estimates)
NEW YORK, July 23 Transatlantic exchange
operator Nasdaq OMX Group reported higher
second-quarter earnings on Thursday, exceeding analysts'
estimates, as cost cuts offset the negative effects of changes
in foreign exchange rates.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq in the quarter ended June
30 totaled $133 million, or 77 cents per diluted share, up from
$101 million, or 59 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, such as restructuring charges and
currency headwinds, Nasdaq earned 83 cents a share, topping
analysts' average estimate by 3 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $518 million, mainly due to the
impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Analysts had
expected $513.63 million.
Operating expenses fell 9.3 percent to $301 million.
Market services revenue at Nasdaq fell 4.1 percent to $189
million. Of that segment, cash equities revenues grew, helped by
higher U.S. and European volumes, while access and broker
services, fixed income and derivatives revenues declined, due in
part to negative foreign exchange impacts.
Technology solutions revenue, including corporate solutions
and market technology, fell 5.6 percent to $135 million.
Information services revenue, which includes market data and
index licensing and services, rose 4.1 percent to $128 million,
helped by the recent acquisition of data analytics firm Dorsey
Wright.
Listing services revenue jumped 10 percent at $66 million,
as more companies listed on Nasdaq in both the United States and
Europe.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernadette Baum)