Nasdaq reports higher first-quarter earnings

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on Thursday reported a higher first-quarter profit, helped by increased revenue from recent acquisitions.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $103 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $42 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget