2014年 4月 24日

Nasdaq reports higher first-quarter earnings

April 24 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on Thursday reported a higher first-quarter profit, helped by increased revenue from recent acquisitions.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $103 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $42 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
