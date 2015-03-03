Nasdaq says former TMX CEO Kloet to join its board of directors

NEW YORK, March 3 Transatlantic exchange
operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Tuesday that
Thomas Kloet, the former chief executive of Toronto Stock
Exchange owner TMX Group Ltd, would be joining its board
of directors.
Kloet led TMX from 2008 until October 2014, a period that
included a $1.3 billion merger with Montreal Exchange and a $3.8
billion takeover by a consortium of Canadian banks and financial
firms that thwarted a near merger with London Stock Exchange
Group Plc.
Kloet, a former CEO of the Singapore exchange, is currently
a member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Market
Risk Advisory Committee.
(Reporting by John McCrank. Editing by Andre Grenon)