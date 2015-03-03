版本:
2015年 3月 4日

Nasdaq says former TMX CEO Kloet to join its board of directors

NEW YORK, March 3 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Tuesday that Thomas Kloet, the former chief executive of Toronto Stock Exchange owner TMX Group Ltd, would be joining its board of directors.

Kloet led TMX from 2008 until October 2014, a period that included a $1.3 billion merger with Montreal Exchange and a $3.8 billion takeover by a consortium of Canadian banks and financial firms that thwarted a near merger with London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

Kloet, a former CEO of the Singapore exchange, is currently a member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Market Risk Advisory Committee. (Reporting by John McCrank. Editing by Andre Grenon)
