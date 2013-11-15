版本:
Nasdaq options markets briefly declare self-help against CBOE

NEW YORK Nov 15 Nasdaq OMX Group said its Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq Options market briefly declared self-help against the Chicago Board Options Exchange on Friday before revoking it several minutes later.

Self-help is an alert issued by exchanges instructing traders to route orders away from a particular exchange due to technical issues.

