Nasdaq interested in Oslo Bors, but feels Norwegian chill -exec

NEW YORK, March 31 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc would consider acquiring Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA if the Norwegian stock exchange operator was willing to sell, one of Nasdaq's executives said on Thursday.

A deal to acquire Oslo Bors would bring together all the major equity exchanges in the Nordic region on Nasdaq's trading platform. The New York-based company runs stock exchanges in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Iceland, as well as in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.

Nasdaq's customers regularly complain about having to maintain two infrastructures to trade the Nordic markets, but Oslo Bors has been reluctant to do a deal, Hans Ole Jochumsen, co-president of Nasdaq, said at the company's investor day.

"As long as they don't want to sell, and especially when the biggest shareholders don't want to sell, we don't want to take that dog fight," he said.

"The day the Norwegians are ready, then we will sit down and talk to them."

Trading on Oslo Bors, which lists companies in various industries, but mainly energy and shipping and seafood, began in 1819.

Separately, Nasdaq runs its Nasdaq Commodities derivatives market, formerly known as Nord Pool, out of Oslo, with offices in Sweden, Finland and the United Kingdom. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chris Reese)