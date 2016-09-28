Pipeline for 2017 IPOs on Nasdaq "very strong" - official

* Says 120 companies have filed for IPOs with U.S. SEC

* Volatile markets depressed IPOs in 2016

* Nasdaq IPOs reach 62 so far in 2016 vs 143 in all of 2015

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Sept 28 Next year should be a better year for initial public offerings (IPOs) in New York than a weak 2016 when volatile markets kept companies on the sidelines, a senior Nasdaq official said on Wednesday.

"The pipeline for 2017 is very strong," said Asaf Homossany, Nasdaq's managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, noting that about 120 companies have filed for IPOs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

There will likely be even more, he said, given that some firms file confidentially with the SEC.

So far this year there have been 62 Nasdaq IPOs compared with 143 in all of 2015. Another 21 companies have gone public on the New York Stock Exchange.

"2016 from the beginning of the year has been very volatile and not an ideal market for IPOs," Homossany told Reuters during a visit to Israel.

"We had oil prices (fluctuate), China and the U.S. election," he said. "People want to see strong, stable markets that are going upwards and not volatility. Some companies have pushed IPO (plans) to 2017."

Once the market calms down some companies will test the market, and if they do well, "the IPO window will open up," Homossany said.

One factor that has also kept the number of IPOs down is the desire to become a "unicorn" -- a company with a value of $1 billion.

"There is a drive to be a unicorn but not every private company can be a unicorn," he said.

With companies such as Uber, Dropbox, Shazam and Spotify staying private longer, Nasdaq three years ago started a private market to help manage shares and options for employees and managing shareholders.

Some 100 mostly U.S. companies have joined the private market and Nasdaq is making a push to Europe and Israel.

In 2016, the activity volume has been $3.5 billion with an increase of 20 percent in the number of companies in the first half from a year earlier.

"You don't need an IPO to raise capital any more," said Maoiliosa O'Culachain, business development director for the Nasdaq Private Market in Europe, where there are just a handful of participating firms.

The market allows employees and investors wishing to sell their shares to sell to outside investors online. (Editing by Adrian Croft)