CORRECTED-Big personalities of the dotcom boom - where are they now?

brought with it a plethora of colorful personalities - Wall
Street analysts, bankers and tech moguls - who saw their
reputations tarnished once the bubble burst. Many found solid
second acts long after the dotcom implosion hit them hard.
Now that the index has surpassed its prior peak, here is an
update on some of the most notable names of the last Nasdaq
boom.
HENRY BLODGET: ULTIMATE BUSINESS INSIDER
Then: In his initial heyday, Henry Blodget called Amazon's
success early and earned $12 million a year analyzing internet
stocks at brokerage Merrill Lynch (now owned by Bank of
America). In 2002, he agreed to a permanent ban from the
industry in a settlement of securities fraud charges - he was
alleged to have trash-talked companies privately while publicly
promoting them to investors.
Now: Backed by big players including Amazon.com founder Jeff
Bezos, Blodget co-founded in 2007 business news site "Silicon
Alley Insider" which was rechristened "Business Insider" in
2009, where he still serves as CEO and editor-in-chief. The site
has 25-plus million visitors a month. (Disclosure: It is a
client of Thomson Reuters and uses Reuters articles on its
site.)
"Thankfully, for all of us, I'm not in the stock-market
prediction business anymore. I do think the tech industry is in
a boom that will end the way all booms do - in a bust," Blodget
said in an email. "But the magnitude of what's happening today
is just a faint echo of what happened in the 1990s."
Business Insider made about $30 million in revenue last
year, according to a source familiar with the firm. Asked if he
intended to take it public, Blodget said, "there's no reason to
hurry."
FRANK QUATTRONE: FROM BANNED TO BENEFACTOR
Then: The leading Silicon Valley banker of the dot-com era
helped take dozens of companies public, including Amazon.com
and Cisco. In 2000, his best year, Frank
Quattrone made $120 million at Credit Suisse First Boston.
Quattrone spent four years fighting charges that he obstructed a
federal investigation into whether CSFB doled out hot IPO shares
to favored clients in exchange for inflated commissions. In
2004, he was convicted of several charges and banned from the
securities industry; that was overturned on appeal in 2006 and
the ban was rescinded. The charges were dropped in 2007.
Now: Quattrone founded San Francisco-based investment bank
Qatalyst Partners in 2008. It has been involved in dozens of
multi-billion dollar merger and acquisition deals, such as Texas
Instruments' $6.5 billion acquisition of National
Semiconductor in 2011 and Google's acquisition of
Motorola for $12.5 billion in 2012. Quattrone volunteers for the
Northern California Innocence Project to address wrongful
convictions and established the Quattrone Center for Fair
Administration at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He
could not be reached for comment.
MARY MEEKER: NOT ROYAL, STILL RICH
Then: Anointed "Queen of the Net" for her enthusiastic
coverage of Adobe, eBay, Apple and more, Mary Meeker was one of
a generation of bank analysts championing the Internet in the
1990s. Meeker, then Morgan Stanley's analyst, was swept up in a
massive investigation of Wall Street's research practices, led
by the New York attorney general's office and the Securities and
Exchange Commission. She was never accused of violating
securities laws but the global case against Morgan Stanley and
nine other brokerage firms led to a record $1.4 billion
settlement in 2003.
Now: In 2010, Meeker joined Silicon Valley venture capital
firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers as a partner. She leads
KPCB's Digital Growth Fund, targeting high-growth Internet
companies. Meeker serves on the boards of Square, Lending Club
and DocuSign and has been actively involved in KPCB's
investments in Twitter, LegalZoom, Spotify, Waze (acquired by
Google) and Groupon.
Meeker was not available for comment. In mid-March, Meeker
testified in the Ellen Pao gender bias case, calling Kleiner
Perkins "the best place to be a woman" in venture capital.
DAVID WETHERELL: INTERNET TO BIOTECH
Then: David Wetherell was CEO of the public holding and
venture capital company CMGI, which he helped grow to more than
$1 billion in annual revenue with his energetic buying of
then-notable internet companies, including Lycos and Alta Vista.
He developed a tool called Engage to sell data that aided early
versions of targeted advertising on the web. But shares of CMGI
topped at $199 in 1999 and fell to about $6 in 2000. CMGI later
became ModusLink Global Solutions via a merger.
Now: Wetherell is on to biotech - the sector some now call
bubbly. He is a managing partner at Biomark Capital in
Greenwich, Connecticut, which provides venture capital to
life-sciences companies aiming at Alzheimer's, diabetes and
genetics testing.
He is still bitter about former Federal Reserve chairman
Alan Greenspan's policies circa 2000, which he said he believes
contributed to the big fall. "The market price-to-earnings
ratios for the Nasdaq are far more reasonable than they were 15
years ago, and we have had a far more responsible Fed for the
last decade, which, unlike Greenspan, did not raise interest
rates six times in six months despite low inflation."
JULIE WAINWRIGHT: NO MORE SOCK PUPPETS, JUST LUXE WEAR
Then: Julie Wainwright was CEO of Pets.com, which became a
well-worn example of the tech boom and bust. She raised $82
million when she took the company public in 2000. But later the
same year, the company failed to raise a second round of funding
and folded.
Now: In 2011, Wainwright founded the luxury resale and
consignment website TheRealReal, which claimed $100 million in
revenue last year with 3.5 million members - figures that are
unverified independently as it is not a publicly held company.
She's optimistic: "Investors are starting to look for unique
business models again, something they didn't do during the great
financing desert between 2000 and 2010."
STEPHAN PATERNOT: FIRST SOCIAL NETWORKING KING
Then: Taking early aim at social networking with chatrooms
and cybergames, Stephan Paternot and a Cornell classmate
co-founded TheGlobe.com in 1994. The pair raised nearly $1
billion after it debuted on the Nasdaq in 1998, and Paternot
became infamous as a symbol of young hedonism when he was filmed
in a nightclub saying "Got the girl. Got the money. Now I'm
ready to live a disgusting, frivolous life." By 2000, the
company had become a penny stock and the founders were out.
Now: He's tried to pass on the lessons learned. In 2012,
Paternot posted a letter to Mark Zuckerberg on his Facebook page
just before that company's IPO. Innovate, Paternot said, but
also be aware of the investors' agendas.
In 2010, he co-founded Slated, a service that connects
investors with film producers and creators. In 2014, investors
using Slated sent $1 billion into the film industry and backed
65 percent of the films that won distribution deals at the
Sundance Film Festival.
"Now, people understand the new internet economy they are
investing in," Paternot told Reuters. "Business models are more
sophisticated and values are 20 times earnings, rather than 100
times earnings like it was in the bubble."
