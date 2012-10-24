版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 19:13 BJT

Nasdaq reports lower third-quarter profit

Oct 24 Nasdaq OMX Group reported a lower third-quarter profit on Wednesday, due in part to a drop in trading volumes in U.S. and Nordic equities.

The New York-based exchange operator said it had earned $89 million, or 52 cents per share, down from $109 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐