Nasdaq reports higher fourth-quarter earnings

NEW YORK Jan 31 Nasdaq OMX Group reported higher fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as revenue growth in its corporate solutions, U.S. options, and U.S. proprietary data products businesses helped outweigh soft equity trading volumes.

Net income attributable totaled $85 million, or 50 cents a share, up from $82 million, or 45 cents a share, a year earlier.

