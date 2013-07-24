版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 20:02 BJT

Nasdaq earnings slip on acquisition expenses

July 24 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group on Wednesday reported a lower second-quarter profit, mainly due to acquisition costs.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $88 million, or 52 cents per share, down from $93 million, or 53 cents a share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐