Nasdaq earnings fall on charges related to Facebook IPO

April 24 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc reported on Wednesday a lower first-quarter profit, as the transatlantic exchange operator set aside cash to reimburse firms harmed in Facebook Inc's botched market debut last May.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $42 million, or 25 cents per share, down from $84 million, or 48 cents a share, a year earlier.
