UPDATE 1-Nasdaq reports higher second quarter earnings

(Adds financial details and background on acquisitions)
NEW YORK, July 24 Transatlantic exchange
operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on Thursday reported a
higher second-quarter profit, as it absorbed recent acquisitions
and revenue increased across its business units.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $101 million, or
59 cents per share, up from $88 million, or 52 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items for acquisitions, the New
York-based company earned 70 cents per share, beating the
analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $523 million despite a low-volume
trading environment. Non-transaction based revenue increased 19
percent and made up 74 percent of Nasdaq's net total.
Last year Nasdaq closed a $390 million deal to buy Thomson
Reuters Corp's investor relations, public relations and
multimedia services businesses. It also financed its $750
million purchase of eSpeed, the electronic Treasuries-trading
platform, from BGC Partners Inc, a deal giving it a
foothold in fixed income.
Nasdaq said it had paid down $100 million of debt in the
second quarter, reaching its long-term leverage target. The
company also resumed its share buyback program, purchasing $93
million of stock during the period.
Market services revenue, which includes derivatives, cash
equities, fixed income and access and broker services, rose 6.3
percent to $202 million.
Technology solutions revenue, including corporate solutions
and market technology, rose 43.8 percent to $138 million, helped
by the Thomson Reuters deal.
Information services revenue, which includes market data and
index licensing and services, rose 15 percent to $123 million.
Listing services revenues were up 3.4 percent at $60
million.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa
Von Ahn)