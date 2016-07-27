Nasdaq profit down 47.4 pct on acquisition, restructuring costs

July 27 Trans-Atlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc's quarterly profit slumped 47.4 percent due to costs related to acquisitions and restructuring.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq fell to $70 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $133 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)