UPDATE 1-Nasdaq profit nearly halves on acquisition, restructuring costs

July 27 Trans-Atlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc's quarterly profit slumped 47.4 percent due to costs related to acquisitions and restructuring.

The company said on Wednesday that its operating expenses rose about 28 percent to $385 million in the second quarter.

Nasdaq bought Canadian trading venue Chi-X Canada and Canadian news distribution company Marketwired in February and business communication portal operator Boardvantage in May.

Nasdaq, which unveiled a cost-cutting plan last year, said it had taken charges for rebranding from "The NASDAQ OMX Group Inc" to "Nasdaq Inc", and costs linked to employee severance, vacation of facilities and asset impairment.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq fell to $70 million, or 42 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $133 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 91 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 88 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 8 percent to $559 million, helped by the acquisitions.

Nasdaq's information services revenue, which includes revenue from market data and index licensing and services, increased 4.7 percent to $134 million. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)